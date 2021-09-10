JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jefferson Township middle and high schools dismissed students early Friday, while police investigate a possible threat.
Elementary schools remain in session, with increased patrols in the area.
“This message is to inform you about a possible threat against Jefferson Township High School that was received a short while ago,” a message on the school district’s website reads. “The high school and middle school were immediately put into shelter-in-place and the Jefferson Township. Police were notified and began their investigation.”
Middle and high school students were later told to board buses home.
School officials encouraged parents to "ensure someone is home when your child arrives to discuss today's events."
They said parents will be notified when the buses leave. Students who drove themselves to school will be allowed to drive home after the buses.
Parents should not to try to pick up their children because Weldon Road is closed, and should avoid calling schools to keep the phone lines clear.
No further details were provided about the possible threat.
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.