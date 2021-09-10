NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Much-needed relief is coming to more people in New Jersey to rebuild from Ida.
The White House on Friday extended major disaster declarations to Essex, Hudson, Mercer and Union counties.
The declaration allows home and business owners to receive low-cost loans for damages not covered by insurance.
Grants for temporary shelter and home repairs will also be made available.
Six other New Jersey counties already had major disaster relief declared.