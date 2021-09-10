NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire forced an evacuation at the only hospital in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen on the roof of St. John's Episcopal Hospital.
Patients had to be rushed out, some on stretchers.
The emergency room was on diversion as firefighters worked to contain the fire.
Two minor injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.