NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former president Donald Trump was in New York City on Saturday to mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.
He didn’t attend any remembrance ceremonies, but he did stop by the 17th police precinct in Midtown and a neighboring fire station.
He took pictures, answered questions and thanked them for their bravery that day.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden attended the annual ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan, along with the Clintons and the Obamas.