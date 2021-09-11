NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is facing DWI charges after a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run in Queens.
It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the Long Island Expressway near Woodhaven Boulevard.
According to police, a 19-year-old man on a dirt bike and a 23-year-old man on a moped were traveling in the westbound lanes of the expressway when both were struck from behind by a sedan.
Both victims were thrown into the roadway. The driver of the sedan allegedly drove off.
Police say the victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.
The 23-year-old was last reported to be in stable condition.
The sedan was later found in the western part of Queens, and the driver, 20-year-old Jorge Serrano, of Torrington, Connecticut, was taken into custody.
Serrano is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, DWI and leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death.