NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With just a few days before New York City public schools reopen, Mayor Bill de Blasio has put in place new vaccine rules.

Those rules are for students involved in sports, and the performing arts.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, before cheering “go team,” the city demands “get vaxxed.”

New York City’s public school kids return for full time in-person learning Monday. Students jumping into many other extracurriculars have a new mandate requiring vaccinations for students 12 and up in certain programs, including in the arts, deemed high risk.

The mandate follows state and CDC guidance, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

“If a family doesn’t think it’s important enough to get their child vaccinated for this, the child won’t participate,” de Blasio said.

Cheerleading, step and flag Teams, chorus, band and orchestra, musical theater, dance and dance teams are included. Exceptions may be allowed for performing arts schools, where some of these are required or part of core curriculum.

Students playing contact sports are already ordered to get vaccinated.

Public Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter talked about it on MSNBC.

“We mandated vaccines for students participating in PSAL, our sports activities, high-risk activities, high risk – the mayor just announced this morning – high risk extracurricular activities activities,” Porter said.

“For a vast majority of kids, it’s a non-issue because they’re already vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

De Balsio said two thirds of 12- to 17-year-olds across the city are vaccinated.

And another vaccine push impacts millions of workers, including many returning to commutes and full time office work Monday.

Federal and contract workers are ordered by the Biden administration to be vaccinated or face losing their jobs, while private sector companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccination or enforce weekly testing.

“Figure out what’s more important, their morals or their job,” said Bryan Sea from Brooklyn.

“My company said anywhere that gives you a PCR test, so I’m just trying this,” said Princeton resident Jeff Englander.

COVID testing took about an hour Friday for Englander, a production lighting supervisor who says he needs a negative result to show his boss on Monday. Whatever it takes, he says.

“I was out of work for almost two years. I’m just happy to have work,” Englander said.

The demand for testing increases, and the lines grow longer. The surge means some places are posting wait times of three to five days to get PCR test results back.

The head of the city’s largest municipal union, District Council 37, demanded the mayor delay return to work but the mayor said he won’t budge… calling all these mandates necessary.

“This notion of putting off and putting off, and we should be trying to kill COVID once and for all, and really end the COVID era. No, we’re gonna show it can be defeated and we’ll lead the way here in New York City,” de Blasio said.

It comes just after President Biden issued his most aggressive COVID vaccine mandate yet for the country.

“What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?” Biden said in his address to the nation Thursday evening.

With COVID numbers spiking and millions still refusing the vaccine, Biden is commanding new rules.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin,” said Biden.

Business analyst Carl Gould said this could be considered a win for companies that might’ve been struggling to institute such rules, like when the vaccine was only “encouraged.”

“The government has to be the bad cop here and the business owner has to be the good cop,” Gould said.

In New York City, the new rule is coming with mixed reviews. While some said they would consider quitting their job instead of getting the vaccine, others believe it will help the city get closer to pre-pandemic life.

“I believe that people should be vaccinated. Period,” one person said.

“The vaccination process is helping us get back to normal life,” said Bev Johnson from Hell’s Kitchen.

CBS2's John Dias contributed to this report.