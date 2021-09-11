By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather

On this day of reflection and remembrance, we really couldn’t have asked for better weather. In fact, the nice stretch continues right through the weekend.

We’re waking up to a fall-like feel in the air with temps in the 50s, and even 40s for some! Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s by this afternoon. The humidity stays low and it’ll feel very comfortable out there. The only thing to watch out for will be at the beach, where there is a high risk of rip currents.

It’s mostly clear again tonight with lows in the 50s in the suburbs and 60s around the city. Sunday is dry and warmer. Highs will reach the mid 80s and the humidity will creep up a bit. That continues right into Monday with partly sunny skies and temps again in the 80s.

Our next chance of any rain will be late Monday night, but as of now it looks very spotty.