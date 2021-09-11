JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Dozens gathered in Jersey City for the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the waterfront Saturday.
As CBS2's Meg Baker reported, the area served as a triage center for thousands who came from across the Hudson River searching for help.
Barbara Smith, a speaker at the reflection ceremony, told Baker about a friend who never made it home that day.
"I can only hope that she didn't feel any pain or know what was happening. It's just so hard to believe that it's 20 years," Smith said. "I've been coming here, to the Jersey City memorial, every year and this is the first time the families and friends have been allowed to participate."
“Why is it so important for you to come here every year and take the time?” Baker asked.
"That's how we keep people alive. We talk about them, we remember them. The sadness never goes away, but you have to be able to keep them alive in your memory," said Smith. "That's the only hope we have."
