NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing man in Queens at gunpoint.
It happened on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Investigators said the suspect, who's seen on video wearing a white T-shirt, had a gun when he approached the 28-year-old man and stole his electric scooter.
The victim wasn't hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.