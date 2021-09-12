NEW YOTK (CBSNewYork) — As New York City public schools get set to re-open for in-person learning Monday, many parents still have questions surrounding health protocols.

This as vaccine enforcement also begins at indoor businesses, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Sunday.

Starting Monday, restaurants could face a warning or be fined if they let customers inside who don’t have proof of vaccination, and there are also new rules for students and teachers as they head back to class with a mix of nerves and excitement.

READ MORE: Critics Take Issue With Mayor De Blasio’s Plan To Keep School In-Person Learning Safe, Request Remote Option

Some Upper West Side kids and teens spent their last day of the summer at the playground and waterpark. One seventh grader named Jana said she was not quite ready to go back to class.

“Homework, more homework, work, more work, a lot of stuff, yeah,” Jana said.

But a first grader named Camila said she can’t wait.

“I miss playing with my friends at the playground and playing with the toys,” she said.

COVID VACCINE

But some parents are concerned about school safety. Dozens marched outside City Hall on Sunday, calling for a remote learning option.

“My son, he has asthma. He has an over-active immune system disorder. Putting him into a building where I know it’s overcrowded and I know that the ventilation is questionable is not an option for me,” Brooklyn resident Jennifer Goddard said.

There is no remote option for students this year, but if a child has a serious medical condition they can apply for home instruction with a teacher, one hour per day.

But parents who rallied Sunday said that’s not enough. They want a virtual choice.

“It should at the very least be provided to children under the age of 12, like him, who cannot be vaccinated yet,” Goddard said.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Update: CBS2 Gets In-Person Look At What NYC Public Schools Are Doing To Keep Students And Staff Safe

Officials say all school buildings have been equipped with new air filtration systems, and will be constantly disinfected.

Students must wear masks and there will bi-weekly COVID-19 testing in every school.

Those participating in select extracurricular activities considered higher risk, like choir, band, and contact sports, must get vaccinated.

There will be vaccine sites set up at every school with students 12 and up during the first week of class. Students require parental approval to get the shot.

And while vaccines aren’t mandatory for students, they are for teachers unless they have medical or religious reasons to opt out.

One parent said she is comfortable with the protocols.

“I’m glad that they’re going back and opening up the way that they are. They belong in a school setting. At home, it has been difficult for everyone,” Martha Lucas said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Meanwhile, the city on Monday will begin enforcing vaccine proof to enter indoor businesses like restaurants, bars and gyms.

“For me, it’s not a problem, but for others it could be a lot,” patron Tyrke Burke said.

READ MORE: With Federal Unemployment Benefits Expired, Restaurant Industry Ready To Roll Out Welcome Mat To Job Seekers

So far, the owner of Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine says she hasn’t experienced resistance from customers.

“Everyone wants to be safe right now, of course, because of the Delta [variant]. People have been very cooperative, and whoever is not vaccinated can sit outside,” Jasmine Gerald said.

Businesses that don’t comply will first face a warning and then fines start at $1,000.

Officials say there will be vaccine sites set up at every school with students 12 and up during the first week of class. Students require parental approval to get the shot.

Also starting Monday, recreation centers across the city will re-open for members and non-members.

COVID vaccinations are required for those who are eligible. Everyone also must wear a mask.

The rec centers closed back in March 2020 because of the pandemic.