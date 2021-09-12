Watch Now'Through Their Eyes': Members Of The CBS2 Team Discuss Covering 9/11 And The Weeks That Followed
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former president Donald Trump was in New York City on Saturday to mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

He didn’t attend any remembrance ceremonies, but he did stop by the 17th police precinct in Midtown and a neighboring fire station.

He took pictures, answered questions and thanked them for their bravery that day.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden attended the annual ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan, along with the Clintons and the Obamas.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Sept. 11.

