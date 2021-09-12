NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vicious stabbing near Prospect Park in Brooklyn was caught on camera.
The unidentified man is seen approaching a 36-year-old woman in front of a home on Underhill Avenue and Park Place on Friday afternoon.
He then begins stabbing the victim multiple times, sending her to a local hospital with serious injuries.
“It’s a very nice neighborhood. I don’t think there’s very much activity like that,” one person said.
"I mean, they've been doing yoga in the streets on Underhill when they close the streets on weekdays. It's a community, ya know?" one person said.
Police do not believe the victim knew her attacker.