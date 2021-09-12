NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who had just spent the evening celebrating at her own baby shower was shot and killed in front of her home.

Police told CBS2’s Thalia Perez on Sunday night the victim’s ex-boyfriend is the shooting suspect they are looking for.

Emotions ran high as family members of Shanice Young gathered around a makeshift memorial of candles in front of the building where the 31-year old was gunned down early in the morning. They hugged and grieved as they tried to piece together what happened, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported.

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s sister said the expectant mother was murdered in cold blood.

“She was nine months pregnant. Shanice was a victim,” the woman said.

Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. outside of 300 W. 128th St. at Frederick Douglass Boulevard. Neighbors said Young had just returned from her own baby shower and was loading her gifts into the lobby of her building with her boyfriend and family when a man opened fire, shooting her in the head.

“Shanice had two daughters and the third one died with her,” the victim’s sister said.

Stephanie McGraw, the founder and director of the group We All Really Matter, an anti-domestic violence nonprofit, said she is a Harlem resident and came to the scene to offer the family support.

“We got to understand how serious domestic violence is and how dangerous it is,” McGraw said.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS

CBS2’s Thalia Parez contributed to this report.