(CBS New York) – Less than 24 hours after losing to Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson, and the Carolina Panthers the Jets have added injury to insult with the news starting safety Lamarcus Joyner is likely done for the year. Joyner was unable to make it through the very first game of the season and early tests show an apparent torn tendon in his arm.

Further evaluations are still needed, but season-ending surgery seems likely. Joyner was signed this past off-season to start opposite Marcus Maye and serve as a veteran presence amongst the team’s inexperienced defensive backfield. Joyner registered only one tackle in Gang Green’s opening contest but was playing well in coverage and limiting deep shots down field before exiting the game. Shortly after Joyner’s injury Robby Anderson beat back-up safety Sheldrick Redwine for a 57-yard touchdown.

The Jets’ latest injury adds another deflating blow to a defense that had high hopes coming into the season after bringing in several talented players via free agency. Carl Lawson, Lamarcus Joyner, Jarrad Davis, Vinny Curry and Sheldon Rankins were all new additions who figured to have prominent roles on D. Out of those five players two were ruled out for the year during preseason (Lawson and Curry), one will miss at least a third of the season (Davis), and pending a major change in diagnosis Joyner’s season is also over after less than one full game.

The week one injuries weren’t limited to Joyner unfortunately as potential franchise left tackle Mekhi Becton was carted off the field with a lower body injury during the second half and starting rookie linebacker Jamien Sherwood also left the game early with what appears to be an ankle. Even punter Braden Mann was bit by the injury bug, exiting the game with his own lower body injury after just two punts.

New York’s AFC representative also came into the game without starting receivers Keelan Cole and Jamison Crowder plus backup running back La’Mical Perine. The Jets will hope to get healthier over the next few days as they prepare for their home opener against the new-look New England Patriots this Sunday at 1:00PM available to watch locally on CBS or streaming with Paramount+.