(CBS New York) – The New York Jets suffered multiple losses in Carolina on and off the scoreboard. During the team’s week one 19-14 defeat at the hands (and feet) of Sam Darnold and the Panthers, Gang Green sustained multiple injuries with none making fans hold their breathe more than the sight of 6’7″ 360+ pound left tackle Mekhi Becton being carted off the field.

After a dismal first half Jets’ fans finally had reason to rejoice when rookie QB Zach Wilson escaped the pocket and launched a 22-yard touchdown to Corey Davis, only to have the moment immediately soured by the realization that Becton was writhing in agony back behind the line of scrimmage. Replays showed a Carolina defender falling into the back of Becton’s knee while he was engaged blocking another Panther.

Athletic trainers came on the field immediately and several Jets were seen a few yards away praying for #77. Initially feared to be some kind of MCL injury, the news of a dislocated knee cap saves Gang Green from a worst case scenario.

While it appears Becton will be back on the field this season it’s unclear when, as healing can typically take six weeks. After being dominated for the entire first half, Gang Green’s o-line settled in during the second half allowing the offense to put up 14 points on two Wilson-Davis scoring connections. The second scoring drive came after Becton’s injury with George Fant swinging over to left tackle and free agent signing Morgan Moses taking over at right tackle.

New York will now rely on the pairing of Fant and Moses for at least the next few weeks with the first full game test coming Sunday at MetLife Stadium for the Jets’ home opener against the Patriots. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00PM and will air live locally on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.