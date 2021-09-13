NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools were full of students once again Monday for the first day of in-person classes.

It had been almost 18 months since the buildings reached this capacity.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the COVID vaccine made the milestone possible. He called it a “powerful moment” and “joyous day” the city had been dreaming of.

But as CBS2’s John Dias reported, some parents said it’s more of a nightmare.

“When you woke up this morning, what were you thinking?” Dias asked Alejandro Figueroa, a sixth grader at P.S. 25 in the South Bronx.

“I want to go back to sleep,” he joked.

He said he really wants to go back to school, but his mother told Dias she’s nervous. She would have opted for virtual learning, at least until the 11-year-old can get vaccinated on his birthday in May.

“It’s scary, but we’re going to work through it,” Stephanie Cruz said.

More than one million public school students went back to the classroom Monday, after a year and a half of remote or hybrid learning. This year, there is no option.

That has Bronx father Gorge Guerrero on edge. He said he never thought he’d send his son to kindergarten during such an uneasy time.

“Nervous, scared. Because it’s the first time my kid is going to school,” he said.

With every worry, though, some optimism from other parents.

“He’s better now that’s going back to school than staying in the house,” said Vanessa Valdez. “Interact and be able do something, not be always at home.”

But on the first day, cheers were met with complications.

While the mayor and other leaders fist-bumped students as they made their way into P.S. 25, the Department of Education’s website, where parents answer COVID screening questions for their kids, crashed due to a possible overload.

“Part of what happens with technology, but we’re ready,” Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said. “Our principals and schools were ready to have the health screening forms filled out on paper as people walked in. We did that last year, we’re continuing to do it this year.”

Classrooms have new air filtration systems and cleaning protocols.

Students must wears masks, and there will be bi-weekly COVID testing in every schools for some unvaccinated students. The mayor said that could increase, if needed.

Those 12 and up participating in high risk extracurricular activities, like choir, band and contact sports, must get vaccinated.

While vaccines aren’t mandatory for other students, they are for teachers. The deadline for their first dose is Sept. 27, with rare exceptions for medical or religious reasons.

The mayor said more than two thirds of children ages 12 to 17 are vaccinated in the city. For the rest, vaccine sites will be set up at every school that hosts those eligible. Student will need permission from their parents or guardians.