Today will be warm and humid again under a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the low 80s.
There’s a chance of showers/t’storms tonight — mainly after 11 PM — some of which could be strong or even severe. The main concerns with any development will be damanging winds and hail. Temps will fall into the 60s with perhaps some 50s well N&W.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny and hazy. It won’t be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday will be warmer and more humid with a 30% chance of t’storms in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 80s.