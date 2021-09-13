NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools welcome students back to in-person classes Monday, with no remote option.

It’s a big day for the more than one million students who spent the past year and a half under remote or hybrid learning.

A first grader named Camila told CBS2 she can’t wait to get back.

“I miss playing with my friends at the playground and playing with the toys,” she said.

Officials say they are taking every precaution to make sure schools are safe, including new air filtration systems and cleaning protocols.

Students must wears masks, and some unvaccinated students will be tested for COVID biweekly.

Those 12 and up participating in “high-risk” extracurricular activities, like choir, band and contact sports, must get vaccinated.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

While vaccines are not mandatory for most students, they are for teachers. The deadline for the first dose is Sept. 27, with rare exceptions for medical or religious reasons.

“I’m glad they’re going back and opening up the way that they are,” said parent Martha Lucas. “They belong in school setting a home. It’s been difficult for everyone.”

Dozens of people marched Sunday outside City Hall, calling for the Department of Education to provide virtual instruction, like it did last year. Remote learning is only an option is a child has serious medical condition.

“My son has asthma, he has an overactive immune system disorder. Putting him into a building, where I know it’s overcrowded and the ventilation is questionable… Is not an option for me,” parent Jennifer Goddard said.

Officials say vaccine sites will be set up at every school during the first week of classes and for the second dose in October. Students must have parental permission to get the shot.

COVID VACCINE

Also happening Monday, thousands of city workers are set to return to offices full time.

Office workers have to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, and masks are required in most indoor, communal settings.

The head of the city’s largest municipal union demanded the mayor delay the return, but he refused to alter the plan, saying it is key to the city’s recovery.

The city’s recreation centers also open Monday, with a requirement that all users have to be vaccinated to enter.

Some centers reopened in June, but others will now join them. A few will remain closed because they’re being used as COVID vaccination and testing centers.

Also starting Monday, indoor dining, entertainment and fitness establishments must check customers’ proof of vaccination, or they could be fined. Businesses that don’t comply will face a warning, then fines starting at $1,000.