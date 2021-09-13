NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video kicking a woman down an escalator at a subway station in Brooklyn.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Boerum Hill.
Sources say the 32-year-old victim told the suspect to say "excuse me" after he passed her. That's when he turned and kicked her in the chest.
She suffered cuts and bruises and hurt her ankle, but refused medical attention at the scene.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.