LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A school bus was involved in a wild crash Tuesday morning in Lakewood, New Jersey.
Video showed the bus on top of a car that flipped over.
Authorities said 15 students from an all girls high school were on board.
No one was injured.
According to the Lakewood Scoop, which was the first on the scene, a witness reported the crash happened after a vehicle tried to make a left turn. The bus went out of control and landed on top of a parked car that was not occupied.