Today will be partly to mostly sunny with perhaps a stray shower or two. It won’t be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s.
With the exception of a shower to our north, it looks like tonight will remain pretty quiet. Expect temps to fall to around 70… 60s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be warmer and humid with a 30% chance of t’storms in the afternoon… better chance late in the afternoon and evening. And once again, there’s the potential for isolated severe storms; the best chance will be N&W of the city. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s and feels like temps in the upper 80s to near 90.
Thursday will remain a little unsettled with sct’d showers around the area. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs only in the 70s.