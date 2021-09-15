NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council’s Committee on Criminal Justice will meet Wednesday to discuss Mayor Bill de Blasio’s new plan to improve conditions on Rikers Island.

Ten people have died in the jail since December, and some lawmakers have described disgusting and inhumane conditions there.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is expected to speak during the meeting. He is one of the leaders sounding the alarm about what he calls appalling conditions.

“An awful situation,” Williams said Tuesday. “There were people who were literately telling us that they were thinking of committing suicide, they can’t take it. Particularly those who are by themselves, the toilet didn’t work, no water. And we were trying to tell them to hold on.”

His thinking is far from alone. Gov. Kathy Hochul also joined the list last night.

“It’s very volatile, and my staff has already been directed on how we can play a role in eradicating the situation,” she said.

A bill that passed in the state legislature, called the Less is More Act, calls for limitations on the locking up of parole offenders. New York incarcerates more people on parole violations than anywhere in the country.

The governor said she has made up her mind on the bill, but would not share her decision just yet.

“We are looking at it very closely. We are looking at any issues about it. It’s very much on my mind, and we will have all the answers in the next few days,” she said.

De Blasio has faced blistering criticism for not visiting Rikers for years.

He now has come up with an emergency plan that would ease overcrowding and better process detainees. The plan deploys the NYPD to staff the courts, shifting correction officers to the jail, and punishes absentee correction officers.

“Any staff member who is AWOL will be held accountable with a 30-day suspension without pay,” the mayor said Tuesday.

But correction unions bashed the mayor.

“The officers are tired of being attacked and being attacked by the de Blasio administration when they try to defend themselves,” said Patrick Ferraiuolo, president of the Correction Captain’s Association. “They don’t want to come to work anymore. You can’t blame them. It’s a horrible, horrible work environment.”

Ahead of Wednesday meeting, a large group of advocates, allies and impacted families will rally for immediate action to prevent more deaths and improve conditions.