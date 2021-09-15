NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A celebration was held Wednesday night in Queens to mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Members of the community turned out to mark the occasion at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Corona.
Church leaders say it's been a hard year because of COVID and it's time now to look ahead.
"Our parish had over 100 deaths during the COVID pandemic, and we are grateful for the opportunity to come back together as a community. Looking forward, also, to keep engaged to our mission of fraternity, evangelization, community service," Rev. Manuel de Jesus Rodriguez said.
Earlier, the community also took part in a march as the church prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary next year.