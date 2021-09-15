DARIEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — There’s controversy at a Connecticut high school over a lesson about politics.
Parents in Darien are outraged after they say their children had to go in front of the class and choose answers based on their political views. They say some students were mocked.READ MORE: SpaceX Launches All-Civilian Crew On Inspiration4 Mission
The 11th grade lesson included a chart showing right- and left-leaning opinions.READ MORE: Over A Dozen COVID Cases Linked To Labor Day Weekend Music Festival On Randall's Island
“The kids were quizzed on which party they belong to and then asked to go to the front of the classroom and write their party on the board, at which point they were booed, depending upon which side they chose,” one woman said.
“Feeling like they couldn’t tell the truth. They were afraid of repercussions outside of the classroom,” another woman said.MORE NEWS: Gabby Petito Search: Parents Say Boyfriend Brian Laundrie's 'Silence Is Reprehensible'; Police In Utah Confirm Responding To Incident Involving Couple
The superintendent says teachers are allowed to choose their own materials, but he’s open to eliminating things that some find offensive.