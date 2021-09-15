CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, East Harlem, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, nyc gun violence, NYC Shootings, Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say three men were shot overnight in East Harlem, and one died of his injuries.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 126th Street.

READ MORE: NYC Council To Hold Rikers Hearing, Gov. Hochul Looking Into How State Can Help Improve Conditions

Police said a 37-year-old man was killed.

READ MORE: Hispanic Heritage Month: Trio Of Hispanic Stars Headline 'Chicago' As Hit Show Returns To Broadway

A 34-year-old man and a third victim were hospitalized in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Electric Atmosphere Greets 'The Lion King,' 'Wicked,' 'Hamilton' And Others As Broadway Makes Triumphant Return

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

CBSNewYork Team