NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say three men were shot overnight in East Harlem, and one died of his injuries.
The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 126th Street.READ MORE: NYC Council To Hold Rikers Hearing, Gov. Hochul Looking Into How State Can Help Improve Conditions
Police said a 37-year-old man was killed.READ MORE: Hispanic Heritage Month: Trio Of Hispanic Stars Headline 'Chicago' As Hit Show Returns To Broadway
A 34-year-old man and a third victim were hospitalized in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Electric Atmosphere Greets 'The Lion King,' 'Wicked,' 'Hamilton' And Others As Broadway Makes Triumphant Return
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.