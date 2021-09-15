CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New York, Randall's Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Health Department is investigating a cluster of COVID cases linked to the Electric Zoo Music Festival.

The festival was held over Labor Day weekend on Randall’s Island.

Sixteen people so far have been identified as part of the cluster.

Eight people were also identified who were likely exposed before attending the concert and were there while potentially contagious, meaning they could have exposed others.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi says anyone who attended the festival should get tested immediately, even if they are fully vaccinated.

CBSNewYork Team