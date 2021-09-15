NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Wednesday kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month, four weeks dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of Hispanic Americans.
At the hit Broadway musical "Chicago," which opened Tuesday, Latin stars headline the hit show. Bianca Marroquin stars as Velma Kelly and Ana Villafane is Roxie Hart.
CBS2 recently caught up with the leading ladies about what it means.
"It's what we bring to the table, and we're just as capable as anybody else. So it's very exciting. It's legendary. It's iconic. And we're here and we're here to stay," Villafane said.
“Chicago” is set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s and is celebrating 25 years on Broadway this year.