NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to reimburse $600 million to New York City’s Health and Hospitals Corporation for its expanded capacity and staffing during the pandemic.
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says FEMA tried to deprive the city's public hospital system of the funds because it didn't build or rent new facilities for COVID patients.
Schumer says he and Congressman Ritchie Torres successfully fought that decision.
"For all the people who worked here and went all out, we are making sure you can deliver this health care to New Yorkers, particularly poor New Yorkers, people in our inner cities who deserve as good health care as everybody else," Schumer said.
Schumer says FEMA had previously allocated $260 million to the Health and Hospitals Corporation.