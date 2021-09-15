NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released a photo of man they’re searching for in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman in Harlem.
Shanice Young, 31, was gunned down early Sunday morning outside her building on W. 128th St. at Frederick Douglass Boulevard.READ MORE: Gabby Petito Search: Police In Utah Responded To Incident Involving Petito, Boyfriend Brian Laundrie
Neighbors told CBS2 she had just returned from her baby shower and was bringing her gifts inside with her boyfriend and family when a gunman shot her in the head.
Police sources said Young was trying to break up a fight before the shots were fired.READ MORE: Only On CBS2: Long Island Family Upset New York State Is Trying To Remove Son With Autism From Massachusetts Facility
Her sister said she left behind two daughters and was nine months pregnant with a third.
Late Sunday night, police told CBS2 they were searching for Young’s ex-boyfriend in the investigation.
They’re now asking for the public’s help locating 40-year-old Justin Soriano.MORE NEWS: NYC Council To Hold Rikers Hearing, Gov. Hochul Looking Into How State Can Help Improve Conditions
Anyone with information about the shooting or his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.