LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County police officer has been arrested for allegedly failing to respond to calls and filing fake reports.
The Suffolk County District Attorney's office says on at least six occasions in 2020, Officer Matthew Drury, of Lake Grove, was dispatched to incidents but didn't respond. He later allegedly submitted false police reports saying that he had responded.
The incidents that he failed to respond to include three separate requests for emergency response, one involving a 90-year-old woman. In those three incidents, emergency medical services were also dispatched and responded.
Drury has been with the Suffolk County Police Department since September 2016. He has been suspended without pay.
The 34-year-old is facing multiple charges, including falsifying business records and official misconduct.