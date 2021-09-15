CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot outside a restaurant on the Upper East Side late Wednesday night.

It happened at East 60th Street and Madison Avenue just after 10 p.m.

An NYPD source tells CBS2 two men with guns robbed two customers who were dining outdoors at Philippe.

One person was shot while trying to stop the gunmen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects got away.

