NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot outside a restaurant on the Upper East Side late Wednesday night.
It happened at East 60th Street and Madison Avenue just after 10 p.m.
An NYPD source tells CBS2 two men with guns robbed two customers who were dining outdoors at Philippe.
One person was shot while trying to stop the gunmen.
In regard to the active investigation in the vicinity of East 60th Street & Madison Avenue, there is one male victim being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
As @NYPDDetectives investigate, if you have any info please call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. pic.twitter.com/eOoYAzVDTQ
— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) September 16, 2021
The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The suspects got away.