NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s reopening celebration continues with a free, three-day festival in Times Square called Curtain Up!
It kicks off at noon Friday in Duffy Square and features Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Web Extra: Reopening Dates For Various Broadway Shows
It’s a packed schedule on two stages throughout the weekend, including a celebration of Broadway’s Hispanic and Latin artistry.
Actors from all 18 shows will also put on a mega performance.
For more details, including a schedule of events, click here.