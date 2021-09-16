CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an alleged hate crime in Brooklyn.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 in Crown Heights.

Police are investigating an alleged hate crime that happened in Brooklyn on Sept. 9, 2021. (Credit: CBS2)

According to police, an individual approached a 46-year-old man on Utica Avenue near Park Place and made anti-Semitic remarks.

He then allegedly spat on the victim before running off.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

