CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bridgeton, Dulce Maria Alavez, Local TV, New Jersey

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are making a new push to find a missing girl who disappeared two years ago.

Authorities have released an age-progressed image of Dulce Maria Alavez. She was 5 years old when she disappeared while playing in a Bridgeton park in September 2019.

READ MORE: Search For Dulce Maria Alavez Continues More Than 1 Year After Then 5-Year-Old Disappeared From South Jersey Park

Her mother was sitting in a car nearby, and when she went to check on the girl, she was gone.

Alavez would be 7 years old now.

MORE NEWS: Police: New Search For Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez Turns Up Empty In Ohio

The age progressed rendering was released on the second anniversary of her disappearance.

CBSNewYork Team