BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are making a new push to find a missing girl who disappeared two years ago.
Authorities have released an age-progressed image of Dulce Maria Alavez. She was 5 years old when she disappeared while playing in a Bridgeton park in September 2019.

Her mother was sitting in a car nearby, and when she went to check on the girl, she was gone.
Her mother was sitting in a car nearby, and when she went to check on the girl, she was gone.
It has been two years since Dulce Maria Alavez's disappearance. The @cumberlandctynj prosecutor has released a new photo. Anyone with information about Dulce, please call 1-856-453-0486, or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Help authorities locate Dulce and bring her home. #FindDulce pic.twitter.com/Apq9eccYtn
— FBI Newark (@FBINewark) September 16, 2021
Alavez would be 7 years old now.

The age progressed rendering was released on the second anniversary of her disappearance.
The age progressed rendering was released on the second anniversary of her disappearance.