JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials say a postal service employee has admitted to stealing dozens of cell phones from a distribution center in New Jersey.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says 36-year-old Kyle Terry worked as a mail handle assistant at a national postal distribution center in Jersey City.
Terry is accused of stealing 39 cell phones that passed through the distribution center between Nov. 1, 2017, and Jan. 28, 2018. Officials say the phones were worth a total of about $35,000.
Terry pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of mail by a postal employee. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.