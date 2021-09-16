CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bernie Madoff, Justice Department, Local TV, Ponzi Scheme

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Justice Department has distributed another $568 million to victims of Bernie Madoff‘s Ponzi scheme.

Federal officials say they have now recovered 81% of the money stolen.

READ MORE: New Jersey Postal Service Employee Admits To Stealing Dozens Of Cell Phones From Distribution Center

Thirty-one thousand people lost money in Madoff’s financial fraud, one of the biggest in history.

READ MORE: Police Searching For Man Wanted In Midtown Subway Slashing

In 2009, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison. He died behind bars in April.

MORE NEWS: Suspect Accused Of Making Anti-Semitic Remarks, Spitting On Man In Brooklyn

So far, $3.7 billion has been distributed to victims.

CBSNewYork Team