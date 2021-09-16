NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of groping a child on a bus in Midtown.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on a M14D bus.
According to police, a man grabbed a 12-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing.
The girl then got off the bus at First Avenue and East 14th Street. The man stayed on the bus, then later got off and entered the subway system.
Police have released surveillance video showing the man inside the 14th Street-Union Square subway station after the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.