NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD wants to find a man accused in a subway slashing in Midtown.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a southbound A train at the 42nd Street Port Authority station.
According to police, an individual walked up to a 21-year-old man and slashed him with a pocket knife.
The man then got off the train and ran away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a cut above his eye.
Police have released surveillance video of the man leaving the subway station after the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.