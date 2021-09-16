CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Midtown, New York, NYPD Crime Stoppers, subway attack, subway slashing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD wants to find a man accused in a subway slashing in Midtown.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a southbound A train at the 42nd Street Port Authority station.

READ MORE: New Jersey Postal Service Employee Admits To Stealing Dozens Of Cell Phones From Distribution Center

Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a subway slashing that happened in Midtown on Sept. 15, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to police, an individual walked up to a 21-year-old man and slashed him with a pocket knife.

The man then got off the train and ran away.

READ MORE: Suspect Accused Of Making Anti-Semitic Remarks, Spitting On Man In Brooklyn

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a cut above his eye.

Police have released surveillance video of the man leaving the subway station after the incident.

MORE NEWS: 2 Wanted In Connection To Queens Robbery

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBSNewYork Team