Palisades Park, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy made a major announcement about early education Thursday.
He said New Jersey is now on a path to universal pre-K for 3 and 4-year-olds.READ MORE: Gabby Petito Search: Video Shows Couple Questioned About Physical Altercation In Utah, Fiancé Told Police Road Trip Created 'Emotional Strain'
Murphy asked the state’s education department to come up with a plan.
“Education in general, and pre-K in particular, is one of our best opportunities to close the achievement gap for students who come from low-income and disadvantaged communities,” Murphy said.READ MORE: De Blasio Says NYC Ready To Administer COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Once FDA Approved
The governor made the announcement at the Dr. Charles Smith Early Childhood Center in Palisades Park, where he also visited a classroom.
The plan, Murphy said, will partner with existing child care centers.MORE NEWS: Feast Of San Gennaro Returns In Little Italy As Vendors Take COVID Precautions
Expected funds from the Biden administration’s infrastructure package will help speed up the process, according to Murphy.