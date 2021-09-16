HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of evacuees from Afghanistan are headed to New York and Connecticut.
More than 1,100 Afghans could resettle in New York City and across the state over the next six months. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged assistance to help them rebuild their lives.
Another 310 Afghans are expected to arrive in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut’s Department of Social Services will work with federal, state and local agencies to ensure food, housing, education and other resources are available.