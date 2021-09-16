By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey there!
It's not a bad idea to keep the umbrella handy today. We are under a decent risk of some scattered showers across the area. No washout, but the front has stalled offshore and will continue to spill moisture our way. Friday, things brighten a bit by the afternoon, and expect further clearing by Saturday.
Temps are 5-15 degrees cooler Thursday and Friday. Easterly winds and substantial cloud cover will keep us below normal.
Have a good one!