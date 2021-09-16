CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two new Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers open Thursday in New Jersey to help those who suffered damage from Ida.

In Somerset County, FEMA is setting up at the North End Volunteer Fire Company No. 3 in Manville.

Union County residents can apply for help at the Elizabeth O’Donnell Dempsey Senior Community Center in Elizabeth.

Other disaster recovery centers opened earlier this week in Bergen, Hunterdon and Mercer counties.

Click here to apply for disaster assistance or call 800-621-3362

