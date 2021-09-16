CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence continues in New York City, and the NYPD is doing all it can to stop it.

Thursday, police tweeted they’ll pay cash for weapons, no questions asked, at a gun exchange on Staten Island this weekend.

The department will give out $200 in prepaid cards and iPads for handguns and assault rifles.

Rifle, shotgun and airgun owners can get $25 for each item turned in.

The gun exchange will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday at Mount Sinai United Christian Church.

