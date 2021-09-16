NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence continues in New York City, and the NYPD is doing all it can to stop it.
Thursday, police tweeted they'll pay cash for weapons, no questions asked, at a gun exchange on Staten Island this weekend.
The department will give out $200 in prepaid cards and iPads for handguns and assault rifles.
Cash for Guns with @StatenIslandDA
NO QUESTIONS ASKED.
September 18, 2021
Mt. Sinai United Christian Church
15 Pike Street
Staten Island, NY 10301
10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
$200 Pre-paid cards & iPads for Handguns & Assault Rifles
$25 for Rifles, Shotguns, and Airguns pic.twitter.com/SzcLmAUeXL
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 16, 2021
Rifle, shotgun and airgun owners can get $25 for each item turned in.
The gun exchange will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday at Mount Sinai United Christian Church.