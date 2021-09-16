NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two individuals are wanted in connection to a robbery in Queens.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 in Briarwood.
Police say a 42-year-old man was on Hillside Avenue near 146th Street when two people approached him from behind and knocked him to the ground.
The individuals then allegedly stole the man’s wallet, approximately $200 and other items from his pockets before running off.
Photos and video of the individuals have been released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.