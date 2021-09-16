NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tractor trailer carrying garbage overturned early Thursday morning, causing a messy commute.
The crash shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of the Major Deegan Expressway at 138th Street.
Traffic was backed up, and there was garbage all over the roadway.
One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.
There was no word on what caused the crash.