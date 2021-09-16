NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot during a robbery late Wednesday night outside a popular restaurant on the Upper East Side.

It happened just after 10 p.m. outside Philippe at East 60th Street and Madison Avenue.

Police said two men were dining at different tables in an outdoor dining structure when two suspects walked up with guns.

The first suspect allegedly flashed a gun at a 31-year-old man and demanded his Rolex watch. The other approached a 28-year-old man, who apparently tried to take his weapon.

There was a struggle, and the gun went off, hitting the 28-year-old in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators said the victim managed to grab the gun and toss it into the restaurant out of the suspects’ reach.

They jumped into a dark colored SUV, driven by a third man, and sped off heading west on East 60th Street.

Investigators are still trying to figure out if the victims were targeted or if this was a random attack.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.