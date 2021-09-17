NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s reopening celebration continues with a free, three-day festival in Times Square called Curtain Up!
It kicked off at noon Friday in Duffy Square and features Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Web Extra: Reopening Dates For Various Broadway Shows
It’s a packed schedule on two stages throughout the weekend, including a celebration of Broadway’s Hispanic and Latin artistry.
Actors from all 18 shows will also put on a mega performance.
For more details, including a live stream and a schedule of events, click here.