HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut will soon welcome more than 300 Afghan refugees.
"It's our job to welcome them, given where they're coming from, given the trauma that they have been through, to make sure that they get the old Connecticut welcome," Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday.
The refugees will be vetted and will have all necessary vaccinations, including for COVID-19.
The governor says he has directed the state’s Department of Social Services to ensure families receive food, shelter, education and job training.