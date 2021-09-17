BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — History was made on Long Island when the nation’s first suburban LGBT senior housing center opened its doors Friday.
Residents said they hope it allows them to age gracefully and without fear of discrimination, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Carmine's Hostess Attacked After Asking Tourists For Proof Of Vaccination
The brand new complex in Bay Shore is within walking distance of the train a ferries.
It’s America’s first LGBT, affordable senior housing and community center, providing support, health, advocacy, social programs and services. It’s in the same community where Harvey Milk attended high school.
A recent study shows LGBT seniors are 200 times more likely to experience poverty and poor health than heterosexual peers.READ MORE: Body Cam Video Shows Aftermath Of Argument Between Gabby Petito, Fiancé Weeks Before Her Last Call To Family
“LGBT Network that’s coming in, and their purpose and their group to show that there’s a safe place in a town like Bay Shore that’s so inclusive and so diverse,” said Tawaun Weber of Vision Long Island.
“Our LGBT elders face great discrimination and stigma in assisted living facilities and other senior facilities,” said LGBT Network President and CEO David Kilmnick.
“I can be anybody that I want to be, and it’s amazing. I love this place and I’m so glad that I got the opportunity to be one of the 75 to live here,” said Elaine Felton.MORE NEWS: Sheepshead Bay Tops List Of Best Neighborhoods For First-Time Home Buyers
Residents will pay between $1,200 and $1,600 a month. Average market price in the area is $3,000.