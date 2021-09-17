NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Philharmonic is returning for its 180th season opening concert Friday night.
The famed orchestra had its dress rehearsal Friday afternoon for the evening's big event.
The highly anticipated performance will be the first subscription concert they have performed since March 2020.
"The Philharmonic has not played a regular concert in 556 days, and tonight, the long intermission is over," New York Philharmonic President and CEO Deborah Borda said.
The concert, “From Silence to Celebration,” will be held at Alice Tully Hall at 8 p.m.